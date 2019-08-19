Hundreds fill steps of Houston City Hall to demand change, stricter gun laws

HOUSTON - Hundreds gathered at the steps of City Hall on Sunday to demand change. Volunteers with Moms Demand Action gathered at Hermann Square to call on public officials to pass common-sense gun reform.

Moms Demand Action and similar organizations held rallies to combat gun violence in cities across the country.

Who are they

Moms Demand Action dedicates itself to fighting for public safety measures that protect people from gun violence.

"We are sick and tired of being afraid to go to our workplaces, our schools, our stores with the fear and risk of being shot," said Alexandra Chasse, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action.

The organization has established a chapter in every state of the country and works closely with other large gun violence prevention organizations like Students Demand Action, Mayors Against Illegal Guns and the Everytown Survivor Network.

What is the goal

Moms Demand Action is demanding action in the form of a strong federal red flag bill, a law that would allow police to temporarily confiscate guns from people threatening to harm themselves or others.

The organization also wants legislation that would require a background check on all gun sales.

“People are just fed up. Fed up with inaction, fed up with just doing nothing and saying thoughts and prayers. We need to have common-sense reform,” said Moms Demand Action volunteer Jane Winter.

What happened today

The organization held a rally to have members' voices heard.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Police Chief Art Acevedo and Rep. Al Green, of Texas' 9th Congressional District, were in attendance and called on public officials in Texas and around the country to come together and to find a solution to gun violence in America.

“If I have a choice between standing with moms who want to safeguard their children, who want to safeguard their communities, their family, their friends and the NRA (National Rifle Association),” said Acevedo, “I think I'll choose to stand with mothers.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.