HPD: Woman killed in shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON - A woman was fatally shot Saturday afternoon, Houston police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting they received just before 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway.

The caller reported a woman was shot at 1325 Greens Parkway and was unconscious and not breathing.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story.



