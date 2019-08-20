Houston woman says men, strange texts started showing up after her ex impersonated her, records show

AdultFriendFinder

HOUSTON - A Houston woman’s ex-husband is accused of impersonating her on several adult websites following an argument, court records show.

Dan Trevino, 54, of San Antonio, is charged with online impersonation.

Court documents say the woman began receiving text messages regarding conversations she did not have from an account on iamnaughty.com that she claims she did not create. The woman also claims men, whom she did not know, were visiting her Houston apartment complex looking for her because of messages they had received, thinking she was the person with whom they’d been conversing.

The woman alleges several fake accounts were created on Kik, as well as AdultFriendFinder.com using her information, records show.

Houston Police Department investigators learned the accounts did indeed use the woman’s information, but were created using the IP address at Trevino’s current residence, documents allege.

Trevino denied the allegations but said he did post videos of he and his ex having sex on YouTube “because he was upset.”

Authorities have issued a warrant for Trevino's arrest.

