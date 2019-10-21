Houston tennis coach to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

Martin Fox, president of a private tennis academy in Houston, leaves following his arraignment at Boston Federal Court on March 25, 2019, in Boston.

HOUSTON - A Houston tennis coach is expected to plead guilty in connection with the college admissions scandal, according to documents filed by federal prosecutors Monday.

According to court records, Martin Fox, president of a private tennis academy in Houston, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. In exchange, federal prosecutors will recommend a punishment of at least 21 months in prison and a $250,000 fine.

READ: Who is Martin Fox?

Fox, 62, was arrested in March as part of a nationwide federal investigation into bribery in the admission process to some elite universities. He is accused of giving and accepting bribes to get students into those schools.

According to the documents, Fox signed the plea agreement Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.