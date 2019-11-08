Houston man could face charges after being shot by wife

Investigators look over the scene of a shooting in Houston on Nov. 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - It will be up to a grand jury to decide whether a husband will be charged with a crime after he was shot by his wife Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the couple's home in the 8200 block of Hall View Drive.

Houston police said the wife shot her husband in self-defense after he punched her in the face. Investigators said he attacked his wife in their bedroom.

"The husband punched the wife, caused her some bruising and some pain to her cheek," said Detective J. Hasley, of the Houston Police Department, she responded in self-defense by shooting him one time."

The wife shot her husband in the shoulder with a 9 mm handgun, and the bullet lodged in her husband's neck, police said. The husband wasn't armed, but investigators said they found a .45-caliber pistol inside of his car parked in the driveway.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident between the couple that happened Thursday night. Investigators said the husband confronted his wife in a restaurant parking lot and pointed a gun at her. She called police but he had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. Police said the man returned home and confronted his wife again Friday morning.

The couple has been married for 20 years. They have four kids, only the oldest, a 19-year-old, was home in his room at the time of the shooting.

Police said the 19-year-old told them his parents' marriage has been on the rocks for the past year.

Police said they want to see the husband charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They said investigators plan to interview him in the hospital, and have already provided the man's wife with information on how to file for a restraining order.

