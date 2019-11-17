Houston is holding a massive sidewalk chalk art festival in downtown next weekend

An artist creates a realistic chalk mural at Houstion's Via Colori sidewalk chalk art festival. (Image from Via Colori Facebook page)

HOUSTON - Houston will celebrate its 14th annual Via Colori sidewalk chalk art festival in downtown on Nov. 23 and 24.

The festival will feature more than 200 local, national and international artists to create the beautiful murals using only chalk, according to the festival website.

"The only festival of its kind in Houston, also features three stages of live music, Via Bambini family zone, food and beverage vendors over the two-day event," event organizers wrote on the website. "Via Colori raises more than $300,000 annually to fund health and educational services for children with hearing loss in Houston through The Center for Hearing and Speech and its renowned audiologists, teachers and speech-language pathologists."

The event will be at City Hall in downtown Houston on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to attend, tickets are $7 if you buy in advance or $10 at the door. There are also VIP Lounge Passes available for $40. You can buy tickets here.

Carol at Houston Via Colori Hope to see you at this year's Houston Via Colori! Sat & Sun Nov. 23 & 24, 2019 - Downtown Houston. Proceeds benefit The Center For Hearing And Speech. Posted by Carol Wells, Artist on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.