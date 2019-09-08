Hollywood meets Houston! 'Movietopia' coming to the Bayou City

HOUSTON - Houston residents have been enjoying "Candytopia" since its opening June 4 -- but now, it's partnering with Planet Hollywood for another interactive experience: "Movietopia!"

In November, residents can be in a movie (sort of). Houstonians can basically journey through some of Hollywood's most iconic films of the past 30 years and really get a taste of the movie set life.

Whether it's re-creating a scene from your favorite movie or admiring works of art from your favorite director, "Movietopia" promises a lot of "action."

It will start to take over the massive space at the Marq'E Entertainment Center once "Candytopia" ends Sept. 29.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.