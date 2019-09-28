'He was an angel': Community patrolled by slain deputy gathers for vigil

HOUSTON - The community came to together to pray for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal and his family.

The deputy was gunned down Friday afternoon during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.

By nightfall, residents of the community patrolled by Dhaliwal had laid flowers, ribbons and wreaths just feet from where he was shot and killed.

"I just want to honor him and every way that I can because he deserves it," said resident Christine Bossi. "He was a man of integrity, honor, love and everything."

Dhaliwal befriended many of the residents he served. Angel Sims described him as a pillar in the community.

"He was an angel to the children in our community," Sims said. "Always helping, always doing, always serving."

As the community wrapped up the vigil, they got a surprise visit from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He addressed the crowd and thanked them for their support.

"We mourn, but we also celebrate a life well lived at 41 years old, much to young, but well lived," Gonzalez said. "Ten years of wonderful service to the Harris County community that he loved."

Gonzalez said that his department would continue to honor the legacy of deputy Dhaliwal.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.