Handgun, drugs found at Bellaire High School during search, principal says

HOUSTON - School officials confirmed Wednesday a weapon and drugs were found on a Houston Independent School District Campus.

Michael McDonough, principal of Bellaire High School, sent out a letter to parents letting them know drugs and a handgun had been found at the school during an administrative search.

"I take this very seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is always my top priority," McDonough said in his statement.

McDonough said no students were harmed and the school immediately notified the HISD Police Department.

The incident comes just days after a Bellaire High School student was sent two school threat photos via Air Drop - a method of sending pictures directly to another iPhone using wi-fi or Bluetooth.

One of the photos showed a dark background with text that read, "'Ima shoot up the school tmr don't come." The other image was of someone holding a gun with text that said, ‘Don't come to school tmr."

School officials sent a note to parents about the images stating:

"This is an important message for Bellaire HS parents and students. We have been made aware of a social media post that has been circulating among our students. The post does not directly reference Bellaire High School. However, we have notified HISD police and an investigation is underway. I want to take this opportunity to stress the importance of cyber safety and encourage you to talk with your child about their use of text messaging and social media. Should you have any questions, please don't hesitate to call our school office at 713-295-3704 or you may simply reply to this email."

Authorities have not said if the weapon and drugs found have any connection to the images sent.

