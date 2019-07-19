Get to know the newest businesses to open in Houston

Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in Houston? From a barber shop to an African restaurant, read on to see the newest businesses to land around town.

Valor Barbershop

Photo: valor barbershop/Yelp

A newcomer to Central Northwest, Valor Barbershop is a hair salon and barber shop that's located at 2217 W. 34th St., Suite E. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

"Valor Barbershop is dedicated to excellence, offering a quality product at a fair price while paying tribute to our great county, active duty service members, first responders, veterans, nurses and teachers," reads the business's Facebook page. The new spot offers cut, color and style services for men and women, as well as beard trimming and shaving services just for the guys. (Check out all the shop's services here.)

B.B. Lemon

B.B. Lemon is a cocktail bar, venues and event space and New American spot, that recently opened at 4319 Montrose Blvd. in Neartown - Montrose.

The new local franchise has one other location in Houston. The spot serves up sandwiches, soups, salads, burgers, seafood, steak and chicken. On the menu, look for chopped Texas Wagyu steak with cottage fries; stuffed flounder with crab, mascarpone and Dijon seafoam; blue crab beignets; and pork schnitzel with brown butter spaetzel & poached egg. (Explore the full menu here.)

Hugh O'Connors

Photo: BellE L./Yelp

Now open at 1127 Eldridge Parkway in Eldridge / West Oaks is Hugh O'Connors, an Irish pub.

The business' Facebook page calls itself "a traditional Irish Bar with a twist." This is the second area location for the new franchise, which was brought to life by the former owners of The Gorgeous Gael. The spot serves up bar bites, salads, soups and Irish favorites like shepherd's pie with stout-marinated sirloin, ground beef,leeks, carrots and onion topped withmashed potatoes and melted cheddar, and Bangers N'Mash served with peas, caramelizedonions and homemade gravy. (Find the full menu here.)

The Backyard Axe Throwing League



Photo: The backyard axe throwing league/Yelp

Wander over to 1431 W. 20th St., Unit B in the Heights and you'll find The Backyard Axe Throwing League, an axe throwing and team building activity spot.

The chain has locations in Canada, Tennessee, Arizona, Michigan and Illinois, with more openings slated across the South. According to its website, the spot offers "indoor axe throwing in leagues, walk-ins, group parties and team building." When not wielding an axe, patrons can score beer at the bar and nosh on pizza, sandwiches and burgers. (Here's the full menu.)

Komchop

Photo: Romero L./Yelp

Wander over to 8330 W. Belfort Blvd., Suite C, in Brays Oaks and you'll find Komchop, an African spot.

This is the second location for the local eatery. The menu features West African favorites like jollof rice, coconut rice, beans, plantains, pepper soup (fish or goat) and pounded yams. (Check out the full menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.