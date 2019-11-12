Game room manager killed in shooting, deputies said

The manager of a game room is dead after he was shot in front of an establishment in east Harris County, deputies said.

HOUSTON - The manager of a game room is dead after he was shot in front of an establishment in east Harris County, deputies said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 10:08 p.m. Monday on Barbara Mae Boulevard near Victoria Street.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim and his wife operate the game room.

The wife exited the establishment and was accosted by three masked men who started demanding money, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the victim went outside to check on his wife and that is when he was shot by one of the robbers.

According to deputies, the victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Deputies said the masked men fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video and witnesses in an effort to learn more details about what led up to the shooting and identify the gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

