FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Friendswood Junior High School was evacuated Thursday after the smell of natural gas was noticed inside the school.

The campus at 100 Manison Parkway was evacuated around 3:15 p.m.

The Friendswood Fire Department responded to the school to investigate.

The evacuation may cause delays during the dismissal of students.

