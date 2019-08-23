Former HPD officer Gerald Goines charged with murder in botched Harding Street raid

Former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines is seen in this undated image.

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against two former officers in connection with the deadly botched raid at a home on Harding Street earlier this year.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said former Houston police Sgt. Gerald Goines has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the Jan. 28 raid during which Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, who lived at the home, were killed.

Former Houston police Sgt. Steven Bryant has been charged with tampering with a government document in connection with the case, Ogg said.

Ogg said Goines is accused of lying in the affidavit used to obtain a no-knock warrant that was executed at the home and led to the deadly shooting.

Bryant is accused of lying in a supplemental report that was filed two days after the raid.

"This is a case like none other we've seen," Ogg said.

Ogg said both Goines and Bryant have until 3 p.m. to turn themselves in to authorities.

This story is developing and will be updated.

