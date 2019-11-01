Firefighters: Man threw gasoline into Heights shop, started blaze

The charred entrance to a store in the Heights neighborhood of Houston is seen on Nov. 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Friday after he threw gasoline into a store in the Heights neighborhood, lit it on fire and then fled, firefighters said.

The fire was reported about 2 p.m. at The Wilde Collection, a taxidermy shop at the corner of West 15th and Yale streets.

According to Houston firefighters, the man was arrested down the street from the store.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

The identity of the man who was arrested has not yet been released.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.