FBISD aide fired after video surfaces of her 'grabbing and mishandling a student'

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend Independent School District said an aide was fired after a video surfaced of the staff member "physically grabbing and mishandling a student," the district said in a statement that was sent home to parents.

The video made its round on social media and included the caption, "why'd this get taken down," along with several emojis of a thinking face.

According to the district's statement, the video was recorded at Dulles High School.

Administrators learned of its existence on Thursday afternoon and "took immediate action to identify the staff member involved," the statement said.

The aide was removed from the campus immediately and is no longer employed with FBISD.

In the video, the former staff member can be heard saying, "Get over here. Get up. Get up. Come on," after forcibly pulling the student to the ground by the backpack.

Parent reaction

The nearly 10-second long clip was disturbing for some parents to see.

"Horrifying, horrifying. I couldn't imagine if that happened to one of my children," one parent said.

The parent didn't want to be identified and has a child who attends Dulles High School.

"It's extremely upsetting because there's nothing that a child could do or even a teenager could do that would make that OK," the parent said.

Although the aid is no longer employed with the district, the concerned parent said they're worried what would've happened if the video was never taken, or even worse, if it has happened to other students.

"You should never be afraid of someone at school. To have someone in authority hurting you, that's setting them up for failure, forever," the parent said.

