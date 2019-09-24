Family of 5 hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide exposure

A family is recovering after they were exposed to carbon monoxide while inside their southwest Houston home.

The Houston Fire Department was called out to The Reserve condominiums on Old Farm Road near Westheimer just after midnight Monday.

Multiple residents were inside the building when they arrived, and after assessing them, firefighters determined that five people – three adults, two children – were suffering from exposure, officials said.

The family was transported to a hospital and they are expected to be OK, authorities said.

Firefighters brought fans to clear out the toxic air and texted the air before leaving, officials said.

Officials believe the family’s SUV may have been left on inside the garage, but first responders have not yet confirmed the origin of the leak.

