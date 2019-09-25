EPA takes tough questions about San Jacinto Waste Pits during town hall

HIGHLANDS, Texas - Environmental Protection Agency bosses held a town hall Tuesday in Highlands after a barge struck the San Jacinto Waste Pits during last weeks flooding rains produced by Tropical Storm Imelda.

Here's a closer look at the questions officials were asked and the answers they provided.

Did the barge damage the toxic site?

EPA project manager Gary Baumgarter said initial testing on the superfund site “cap” or barrier showed no “gaping hole” or obvious damage. He added that the “evaluation” of the site is “ongoing.”

Will the incident delay the site cleanup?

Baumgartner said the site owners, or “responsible parties,” began the initial “pre-design investigation” two weeks ago. The companies stopped work during Imelda and may not restart until next week. The companies may ask for an extension.

How long before the superfund site is cleaned up?

The EPA says the design phase of the cleanup will last at least through the end of next year. Actual cleanup work is scheduled to begin in 2021, and will cost upwards of $100 million.

Who will pay for the barge cleanup and removal at the San Jacinto site?

EPA Branch Manager John Meyer said the barge company will be responsible for damages.

"The company that was responsible for the barges had to pay for that entire [cleanup] operation," Meyer said.

What were residents most concerned about?

Many community members in attendance Tuesday night expressed concern that the next time it floods, barges could again crash into the site and damage the armored cap or barrier.

“Nobody wants to take control of the barges,” said one woman.

“What can ya’ll do to get the corps engineers to get these barges out of there because you’re going to continue to have these problems?” asked one man.

“The likelihood of us stopping interstate traffic, or stopping river traffic is just not realistic,” Meyer said during the town hall. “I have to tell you that right now.”

