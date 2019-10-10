Employee accused of taking upskirt photos at Pasadena Walmart

What happened

Investigators said Jesse Sanchez Reyes Jr. was caught taking upskirt pictures of women at the Pasadena Walmart off Fairmont Parkway.

According to court documents, Reyes was a store employee at the time of the alleged incidents in February and May of this year. In the two incidents, court documents state each woman and witnesses told authorities Reyes was seen taking pictures of woman up their skirts.

While investigating the most recent incident, authorities learned Reyes was on probation for invasive visual recording in 2018.

What shoppers are saying

Several customers reacted in shock after learning about the alleged incidents.

"Scares me to know that something like that is going on," Walmart customer Michael Murphy said.

"It's just disgusting and disturbing," customer Elida Briones said.

"It should've been taken care of the first time and not have had the opportunity for it to happen to someone else," Murphy said.

What Walmart is saying

"We take the safety and security of our customers seriously. The individual in question is no longer with the company. We've worked with law enforcement on this matter and will refer additional questions to them."

What's next

Charges have been filed against Reyes for invasive visual recording.

Reyes is in custody. It's not clear when he's due in court.

