Driver dies after car shot up in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A driver died Saturday after his car was shot up at a southwest Houston intersection.

The shooting was reported about 8:20 p.m. at the corner of Bissonnet and Beechnut streets.

According to Houston police, the driver crashed into a pole about a block away from where investigators believe the shooting happened. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing at least six gunshots. At least 12 bullet holes could be seen in the side of the victim's vehicle.

"I was getting ready to go out, and now I'm terrified," said Katie Baker, who said she heard the gunfire. "I don't want to go anywhere. I don't want to get in my car. I'm afraid."

Police did not immediately release the identity of the victim or a description of the gunman.

Investigators said witnesses reported seeing several vehicles fleeing the scene, but it's not clear if the gunman was in one of those vehicles.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.

