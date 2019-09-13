Demolition underway for eclectic Seabrook landmark ahead of highway expansion

A construction crew began demolishing the eclectic pink, wedge-shaped building Thursday night ahead of a TxDOT construction project that will expand a 3-mile stretch of road on Highway 146.

SEABROOK, Texas - Once it was a bait and tackle shop. Then it was a real estate agency. Later, it was an attorney's office. Now it's little more than a pile of rubble.

A nearly century-old Seabrook landmark, dubbed the Triangle Building by some and an eyesore by others, has reached its end.

A construction crew began demolishing the eclectic pink, wedge-shaped building Thursday night ahead of a TxDOT construction project that will expand a 3-mile stretch of road on Highway 146 from Red Bluff Road to Kirby Drive. The five-year project will widen Highway 146 from four lanes to 12 in some spots.

The Triangle Building is just one of many structures marked for demolition ahead of the roadwork. Several Seabrook businesses closed or relocated in response to the massive construction project.

PHOTOS: Seabrook's "Pink House" demolished

The 660-square-foot, dolphin-embellished architectural oddity sat marooned for over 80 years at the corner of NASA Parkway and Highway 146.

Most recently, the iconic building was home to Valentine Law Office and belonged to attorney Michael Valentine. TxDOT purchased the building from Valentine through eminent domain.

The demolition of the Triangle Building began Thursday night and will resume Monday, Sept. 16. TxDOT will divert traffic in the area during the demolition.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.