David Temple sentencing to continue Thursday in 1999 killing of wife

HOUSTON - David Temple’s retrial in the 1999 slaying of his wife will not come to an end Wednesday.

The jury finished for the day around 6:45 p.m. and they will resume deliberations Thursday at 9 .m.

Temple was convicted Tuesday of murder in the shooting death of his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, at their Katy home a little more than 20 years ago.

It’s the second time David Temple has been convicted of the crime. He was found guilty of killing Belinda Temple in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison. He was released in 2016 after the conviction was overturned on grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.