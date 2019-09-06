Crosby homeowner shoots man he believed broke into his home, deputies say

HOUSTON - A Crosby homeowner shot a man who he believed broke into his home Friday afternoon, Harris County deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 12:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Nod Street in Crosby.

Deputies are investigating the scene and the homeowner is being questioned. Deputies said the homeowner shot the man after he "had reason to believe he broke into his house."

Deputies say charges are pending.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated the man had died but has since been updated with his correct condition.

