LIVE STREAM: Closing arguments underway at David Temple retrial

HOUSTON - The jury which will decide the fate of David Temple is scheduled to hear closing arguments Monday at his retrial that has lasted nearly a month.

The defense rested Thursday. After a day off Friday, closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

Temple is charged with murder in connection with the January 1999 slaying of his wife. He was convicted of the crime in 2007, but that conviction was overturned in 2016 and he was granted a retrial.

Prosecutors have used testimony from the family of Temple’s wife and neighbors to paint a picture of a man who was verbally abusive to his wife and establish a timeline that puts him at the center of the crime.

Defense attorneys used testimony from Temple’s father to poke holes in that timeline and cast suspicion on a 16-year-old neighbor.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of both closing arguments and the verdict. However, the judge has the final decision on whether those streams will be allowed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.