Christmas in space: Space Center Houston features out-of-this-world theme for holiday lights display

Space Center Houston

HOUSTON - Space Center Houston has a holiday light display featuring space-themed installations that will light up the facility with LED lights, 3-D projections and interactive science learning experiences.

"Galaxy Lights is a new, holiday experience for people of all ages," said William T. Harris, president and chief executive officer, Space Center Houston. "There's something for everyone to feel a part of the museum."

Space Center Houston

The lights display features interactive and immersive light displays surrounding flown space vehicles and historic rockets.

"Guests can see a kinetic light show of suspended, colorful LED orbs synchronized to holiday music, travel to NASA Johnson Space Center through an LED light tunnel of more than 250,000 lights and walk along the massive Saturn V rocket to watch a 3-D projection of Commander Quest's adventure aboard the International Space Station," a news release about the display reads.

Space Center Houston

Here are some of the events to accompany the seasonal light display:

On Dec. 5, the center will host a 21 and Up Night with holiday-themed adult beverages.

On Dec. 7, enjoy a unique experience with Galaxy Lights Overnight, where families camp at Space Center Houston surrounded by some of the rarest space artifacts in the world.

As a Certified Autism Center, the center will also provide a reduced stimulation Galaxy Lights experience on Dec. 9.

Tickets are $19.95 for the public and $15.95 for members.

Go here for more information.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.