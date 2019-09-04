Check out the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Memorial neighborhood

Visiting Memorial, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast cafe to an eyelash salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Memorial, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Flying Biscuit Cafe

Photo: Antonio o./Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch, Southern and traditional American spot Flying Biscuit Cafe. Located at 12389 Kingsride Lane, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp.

The franchise has outposts across five states. The spot offers breakfast all day, with menu favorites like Don't Pretend biscuit, eggs and gravy (split biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and chicken sausage gravy, served with a side of grits) and Drops of Jupiter fluffy buttermilk pancakes (two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter, served with syrup and a side of grits). For diners in the mood for lunch, look for chicken bowls, sandwiches, salads and burgers on the menu as well.

2. Taste Of Texas

Photo: taste of texas/Yelp

Next up is steakhouse and wine bar Taste of Texas, situated at 10505 Katy Freeway With 4.5 stars out of 1,465 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This steakhouse has been in the neighborhood since 1977. Yelpers recommend starting with the baked brie, baked in a light pastry with toasted pecans, apricot glaze and brown sugar and served with fresh fruit and crackers, before digging into the Cowboy Steak, a 24-ounce bone-in ribeye steak with the famous rich flavor of ribeye enhanced with aging on the bone. The eatery also serves up Texas specialties like jalapeno-stuffed shrimp and pecan-crusted chicken. Diners can choose a wine with dinner from a list with over three hundred and fifty labels.

3. Izakaya Wa

Photo: jessica T./Yelp

Sushi bar and izakaya Izakaya Wa, which offers tapas and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12665 Memorial Drive, 4.5 stars out of 764 reviews.

This local chain recently opened a second location in River Oaks. The restaurant serves up sushi and udon noodle dishes, as well as seafood and meat skewers. On the menu, look for starters like seaweed salad and Hotaruika Okizuke (soy-marinated raw baby squid). Popular dinner options include tempura udon (shrimp, onion and potato tempura), the sushi combos featuring 13 kinds of fish and the Premium Katsu signature skewer with wheat-fed tenderloin.

4. The Union Kitchen

Photo: cesar r./Yelp

The Union Kitchen, a New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 428 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12538 Memorial Drive to see for yourself.

This local chain has five other area locations. The spot serves up pasta, seafood, burgers, pizza and more. Yelpers recommend trying the Napa portobello chicken (sauteed chicken breast, portobello mushrooms and red onions with a red wine reduction over creamy parmesan risotto and grilled asparagus), as well as the Cajun seafood pasta (sautéed shrimp, mussels, clams and scallops in Cajun cream tossed with rotini pasta). Save room for a slice of chocolate mousse cake or the crème brûlée.

5. Dream Lash Studio

Photo: hannah b./Yelp

Check out Dream Lash Studio, which has earned five stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eyelash and eyebrow service spot at 14032 A Memorial Drive.

The salon offers classic eyelash extensions (full set, half set and relash), as well as Russian volume eylashes (2D, 3D and 4D volume relash), keratin eyelash lift, eyelash tint, eyelash removal and flare eyelashes. The spot also offers eyebrow micro-blading and tinting and full-body waxing services.

