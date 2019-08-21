Check out the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in Houston

Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a pizzeria to a taco spot, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to arrive around town.

Fia's Pizzeria

Fia's Pizzeria is a spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings, that recently opened at 1200 Binz St., Suite 130, in Museum Park.

Fia's Pizzeria offers made to order 11-inch pies, along with pasta, hoagies and dessert. From the menu, try the Space City Sausage pizza with basil pesto, mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, green bell peppers, basil and white garlic, the cheesy garlic bites and the Buffalo chicken hoagie with crispy chicken, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and hot sauce. (Check out the full menu here.)

Torchy's Tacos

Stop by 5537 Weslayan St. in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area and you'll find Torchy's Tacos, a new breakfast and brunch spot, offering tacos and more.

This Austin-based franchise has locations in four states. Breakfast menu standouts include the Wrangler taco with eggs, potatoes, smoked beef brisket and cheese with tomatillo sauce and the Monk Special taco with eggs, bacon, green chilies and cheese with tomatillo sauce. If you're going the lunch route, look for the Crossroads taco with smoked beef brisket, grilled onions, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado and Jack cheese with tomatillo sauce or the Grande burrito with beef, chicken, pork or veggies, refried pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. (Here's the full menu.)

Awesome Bites Co.

Photo: awesome bites co/Yelp

Wander over to 2313 Edwards St., Suite 185, in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park and you'll find Awesome Bites Co., a bakery, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and more. And with five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

According to the business' Facebook page, the company makes "allergy-friendly, health-conscious treats with fruits and veggies instead of sugar, eggs, and butter."

Look for the chocolate vegan ice cream, the blondie chick bar with organic chickpeas, flaxseed, apples and oatmeal or a package of lemon blueberry Super Muffins. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

Rush Cycle

Photo: rush cycle/Yelp

At 1333 Old Spanish Trail, Suite D, you'll find the latest outpost of Rush Cycle, the cycling class and fitness and instruction spot with locations in California, Colorado and Texas. With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the newest location is off to a strong start.

As stated on the business' Facebook page, "You will feel right at home when you step foot into our studios. Our non-intimidating and inspiring internal culture creates a synergy amongst the front desk staff, instructors and riders."

The studio offers Rush Ride classes throughout the day with eight different instructors. There's also an app that tracks each rider's progress in terms of time, miles, speed and calories burned.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

