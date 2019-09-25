Chambers County surveys damage, begins recovery efforts after Tropical Storm Imelda

Vehicles try to navigate a flooded road in Winnie, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2019.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Officials with the Chambers County Emergency Management announced its plans to begin its recovery efforts after Tropical Storm Imelda's flooding.

To better assess the damage and provide assistance in the most efficient way, officials are asking Chamber County residents affected by Imelda to complete the Imelda Damage Survey on the Chamber's County Website.

The objective to the survey is to: assess and identify damages and needs in the community, allocate money, materials and resources, pinpoint most affected areas and provide disaster relief organizations with an accurate list of affected homes.

The survey will not register you with FEMA, replace your personal insurance claim or guarantee assistance to property.

The results from the survey will be shared with the county's disaster relief organizations database for relief distribution.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.