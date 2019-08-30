Business owner thinks same woman stole Botox from 2 of his stores

HOUSTON - A local business owner is frustrated after two of his Botox businesses were broken into in less than a week.

What happened

In surveillance video, a woman was seen pressing on shattered glass and inching her way through shards of glass at 2:12 a.m. Thursday.

Alfonso Perez, the owner of Botox RN and Med Spa, showed KPRC 2 the mess he discovered when he showed up to his business on Richmond Avenue.

“We found an incredible scene. Somebody had sawed off the window and pulled the rest of the window out to get in,” Perez said.

Perez said he called Houston police to file a police report. He found a trail of blood throughout the medispa and realized the woman had ransacked multiple rooms.

In all, he said about $9,000 worth of anti-aging products and Botox were stolen.

“I was devastated,” Perez said. “I was like, 'This really can’t be happening to us again.'”

First break-in

One week ago, police were notified after Perez's Sugar Land business was burglarized.

Perez showed KPRC 2 video of a woman using a battery-powered grinding saw to get in. Perez believes the same thief hit him twice.

“I believe it’s the same person because it's (the crime is) exactly the same way. It looks like she attempted to cut the glass with a saw-type tool,” Perez said.

The business owner said he hopes that she will be caught soon.

"As a small business, we can’t continue to take this kind of a loss," Perez said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.