Boy briefly abducted while walking to bus stop in SE Houston

HOUSTON - A student was abducted Monday morning while walking to his bus stop, according to Houston Independent School District officials.

The student attends the Rice School, which sits near the intersection of North Braeswood Boulevard and Kirby Drive.

He was taken by two men while he was walking to his bus stop near Law Elementary School, which is in southeast Houston.

Officials said the boy was taken by two men in a black vehicle.

The student said the men showed a weapon and took his phone before pushing him out of the vehicle on East Orem Drive.

The student was able to get away and was not harmed.

The incident is being investigated by the Houston Police Department.

