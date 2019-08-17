At least 7 shot at east Houston house party that formed over Snapchat, police say

HOUSTON - As many as seven people were shot during a party at an east Houston home to which nearly 50 people were invited via Snapchat, police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about 1:45 a.m. to a home on Mylla Street, near Falcon Street, where a shooting with multiple victims was reported. As officers were responding, more calls about the shooting were received.

Neighbor Carlos Ramirez said he heard about 20 gunshots.

“I heard this lady crying, yelling on her phone,” Ramirez said, adding that the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her hand. “I peeked and looked after the gunshots and everything, and I told her to come inside and wash your hands because you don’t know if they people are still out there and stuff.”

Investigators said one victim showed up at a gas station not far from where the party was happening. Other victims showed up at area hospitals, police said.

Police said another shooting on the East Freeway near McCarty Street is believed to be connected to the house party shooting. Police said it appears someone followed a vehicle from the party to the location on the East Freeway and opened fire into the vehicle, injuring three inside.

Investigators said it appears an argument at the house party may have led to the shooting.

No one has died as a result of the shooting, police said.

Investigators said they are looking for one to three people in connection with the shooting. A large, tan, newer-model SUV is also being sought, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

