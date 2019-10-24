Armored truck guard shot, killed during northwest Houston robbery

Crime scene tape surrounds an armored truck after a robbery and fatal shooting in northwest Houston on Oct. 24, 2019.

HOUSTON - An armored truck guard died Thursday after being shot in the head during a robbery outside a northwest Houston restaurant.

The shooting was reported about 1:45 p.m. at the corner of Antoine Drive and Weeping Willow Road.

According to Assistant Chief Pedro Lopez, of the Houston Police Department, video of the incident shows three people armed with pistols and a shotgun running up to the guard as he was walking from the restaurant to the truck and shooting him as many as three times.

After shooting the guard, the trio grabbed some money and jumped into a gold SUV that was reported stolen a few days earlier and fled the scene, Lopez said. That vehicle was found abandoned not far from where the shooting happened, Lopez said.

Lopez said video from the area where the gold SUV was abandoned showed the three men jumping into a black vehicle and fleeing.

“These individuals are very dangerous,” Lopez said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.