Argument preceded shooting that killed motorcyclist in southern Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday during a shooting on Houston's south side.

The shooting was reported about 9 a.m. on Mainer Street near Scott Street.

According to Houston police, witnesses reported hearing two men arguing in the middle of the street. One of the men shot the other and then fled the scene on foot toward the nearby Interstate 610 South Loop.

Investigators said the victim was standing by his motorcycle when he killed.

Police said in a tweet that officers found the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.

Editor's note: Police originally reported that the gunman was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. This story has been updated with new information from police.

