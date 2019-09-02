Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl abducted from Pearland

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who police say was abducted in Pearland.

Police are searching for Irene Alejandra Nunez, from Honduras, and her 37-year-old step-father Kevin Mauricio Caceres, from Honduras.

Nunez was last seen wearing a black hair wrap, a blue shirt, blue shorts and black sandals. She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Caceres is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans,

He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Buick Enclave with Texas license plate MLM7190.

Authorities said Nunez could be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 281-997-4186.

