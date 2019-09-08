Afrifest to bring African music, culture, fashion to Houston on Sept. 14

HOUSTON - Houston will be celebrating African culture in September!

Afrifest is celebrating African music, fashion, food and entertainment in Houston on Sept. 14 at Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Road.

Africa represents many cultures that span the continent. Houstonians will be able to explore the diverse cultures of Senegal, Ethiopia, Egypt and South Africa at Afrifest.

The event will feature live music and performances, fashion shows and more. There will also be a kid zone where children can participate in cultural activities.

Tickets will cost $5 if purchased before Sept. 13 and will cost $10 by Sept. 14. The event is free for children, students and seniors.



