8-year-old child beaten unconscious at Tomball ISD elementary school

TOMBALL, Texas - Family members are in shock and an 8-year-old is recovering after authorities said he was severely beaten at an elementary school in the Tomball Independent School District.

According to his family, three students followed the child from the school bus into a restroom at Lakewood Elementary School Tuesday and beat the 8-year-old until he was unconscious.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors told family members the child had bleeding in his brain, family members said.

His family said this is not the first time the child has been bullied at the school and they want to bring attention to the incident.

Tomball ISD is also launching an investigation into the beating, the district said in a statement:

"Tomball ISD is aware of an incident in the bathroom between several students at one of our elementary schools that resulted in one student being sent to the hospital with an injury. That student has since been released home. Out of respect for the family and the student's privacy, we are not providing any more details on the incident at this time. We are thoroughly investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary measures for all those involved. As always, student safety is our first priority in Tomball ISD."

It is unclear what those punishments will be.

Family members said the child is recovering back at home and is expected to be OK.

His sister, Kailee Boynton, said her brother is “such a nice kid” and his joy and good heart will not be stopped by anyone.

