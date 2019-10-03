5 teens arrested after pair of chases that reached 100 mph

One of the two vehicles involved in a pair of chases in north Harris County, Texas, is seen where one of the chases ended Oct. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - Five teens were arrested late Wednesday after a pair of chases in north Harris County that reached speeds of 100 mph.

According to Harris County deputies, the chases started after they received reports that a group was meddling with cars in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aldine Mail Route.

Deputies said they arrived and found two vehicles believed to be driven by the teens exiting the complex. When they tried to stop the vehicles, the sped off in opposite directions, deputies said.

Deputies chased the vehicles for between 10 and 20 minutes. One of the pursuits ended on Aldine Bender Road while the other ended on Morales Road.

One of the vehicles involved in the chase was stolen during a carjacking in Houston three days ago, deputies said. The other vehicle was taken during a carjacking about an hour before the chases started, deputies said.

All five teens, who range in age from 13 to 16 years old, will be charged with aggravated robbery, deputies said. If convicted, they could face between five and 99 years in prison.

