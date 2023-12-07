Houston rapper Sauce Walka leads police on high-speed chase before crashing vehicle

HOUSTON – The leader of a popular rap label, Sauce Walka, was arrested and charged after leading police on a short high-speed chase in Houston, according to court documents.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle on Wednesday. His bond was set at $15,000.

According to court records, Mondane led police on a 130 miles per hour chase for over two miles until he crashed his vehicle.

Mondane is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Sauce Walka’s criminal past

In 2018, during an interview with KPRC 2 Investigates reporter Robert Arnold, Mondane admitted he’s had past trouble.

In 2009, Houston police wrote he went by ‘A-Walk’ and was a member of a “criminal street gang” called “Mash Mode.”

Court records show he was charged with shooting and wounding a person on the Texas Southern University campus during a concert.

Court documents read Mondane eventually pleaded guilty to deadly conduct and served out his community supervision.

After that, Mondane said he put that life behind him.

“That was just me being a younger myself and I have matured and grown up to a man now, and I have a family and I take care of a lot of people and I just do business now,” Mondane said in 2018.