Suspect arrested, charged with shooting 2 men at barbecue in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after shooting two men at a barbecue in northeast Houston last Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Juan Antonio Magana, 70, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest in the 482nd State District Court.

The two victims, both 40 years of age, were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6300 block of East Houston Road at around 11:35 p.m. Police said as they arrived, they saw a truck leaving the location.

Officers reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, a pursuit ensued. Officers then managed to stop the driver and take him into custody.

Additional responding officers located the two men with gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported both victims to the hospital.

According to investigators, the men were attending a barbecue at a truck lot when the shooting occurred. A witness identified the driver of the truck, Magana, as the shooting suspect. Magana was transported to an area hospital, where officers said he was treated and released.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and Magana was charged for his alleged role in the shooting. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.