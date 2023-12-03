53º
1 dead following crash involving wrong-way driver in SE Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – One person died after a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle on Saturday in southeast Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of central for the crash at approximately 10:57 p.m.

A wrong-way driver crashed into the other vehicle, and the driver inside this vehicle died at the scene.

The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital. Officers are looking into whether he was driving drunk.

There were no other passengers in the vehicles. The two drivers have not been identified.

This case is still being investigated.

