Gov. Abbott readies emergency resources ahead of severe weather; NWS reports ‘slight to enhanced risk of tornadoes’

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready state emergency response resources ahead of severe thunderstorms expected to impact the eastern half of Texas on Thursday.

“Texas is ready to swiftly respond with emergency resources to help local officials keep their communities safe amid severe weather,” Abbott stated in a news release. “Texans in at-risk areas are encouraged to remain vigilant, regularly monitor weather conditions, and take necessary safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. I thank all of the brave emergency personnel as they prepare to protect their fellow Texans during this severe weather.”

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms moving across the state could bring a “slight to enhanced risk of tornadoes with additional threats,” including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding to the eastern half of Texas.

Texans are urged to prepare for severe weather impacts by taking safety precautions, including heeding warnings of local officials, making an emergency plan, and monitoring local weather forecasts.

The KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team will be covering our weather forecast on-air and online throughout the day on Thursday.

If you lose power due to storms, you can always stream us on a smartphone or tablet through our KPRC 2+ app (free on all app stores).

Our live coverage can also be streamed at www.click2houston.com/watchlive