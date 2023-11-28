LIVE: Kim Ogg awards Houston area group more than $260K aimed at helping sexual assault survivors

HOUSTON – District Attorney Kim Ogg is awarding a Houston area group $269,000 to provide trained forensic interviews in hopes of lessening the trauma for sexual assault victims.

Ogg, along with the Forensic Center of Excellence and the UTMB Center for Violence Prevention, will discuss the benefits of forensic interviewing of adult sexual assault victims, which they say is a less invasive and intimidating process.

Ogg will speak about the grant at 2 p.m. KPRC 2 will livestream the event.

Ogg says by offering forensic interviewing to sexual assault crime victims, prosecutors and law enforcement can gain evidentiary benefits that can help put criminals away - all without victimizing the survivor any further.