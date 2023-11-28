Have you seen him? Search for missing 86-year-old man

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Have you seen him? Deputies are searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

John Bishop is described as a white man, standing 5′8″ tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He also has blue eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information about Bishop’s whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s dispatch office at 281-376-3472/