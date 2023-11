HOUSTON – A small child has been injured in a crash involving one vehicle on the North Freeway Friday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened on the North Freeway near Airtex N. at around 11:08 a.m.

According to deputies, EMS is tending to the child.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.