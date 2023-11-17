Woman arrested, charged for fatally stabbing man at Greenspoint apartment complex in 2007

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man in Greenspoint in 2007 was arrested Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Laura Barrios, 39, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. She is accused of killing 30-year-old Jose Manuel Cruz.

On May 28, HPD officers responded to a welfare check call at an apartment complex located at 16826 City View Place #127 at around 12:45 a.m.

Police said Cruz’s co-workers were trying to make contact with him after he didn’t show up for work.

Investigators said when officers arrived at the scene, the door was found unsecured. Officers reportedly entered the apartment unit and found Cruz unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

At that time, authorities said there was no known motive or suspect description.

Detectives in the HPD Homicide Division Cold Case Unit reviewed the investigation and allegedly obtained evidence that identified Barrios as the suspect in the stabbing.

Barrios was arrested without incident and subsequently charged.