KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a toddler was struck by a vehicle in west Harris County Friday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received reports about a child who was hit in the 21900 block of Clay Road in Katy, Texas.

According to investigators, there is no word on the child’s condition.

Deputies have not said if the driver remained at the scene.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.