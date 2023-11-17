Executives to spend the night outside in downtown Houston to raise awareness of youth homelessness

HOUSTON – More than 100 Houston executives are spending the night outside Thursday in downtown to raise awareness about youth homelessness.

Sleep Out: Executive Edition raises funds for Covenant House, which provides youth with safety, shelter and support services.

KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas was invited to emcee the event.

Each executive raised at least $5,000 to participate, with many raising more than $20,000.

“Everyone gets a cardboard box and a sleeping bag and you sleep out tonight,” said CEO of Covenant House Texas Leslie Bourne. “Tonight, the weather is going to be pretty fair, sometimes it rains, last year it was in the thirties but that is the reality of what sleeping on the streets is like.”

Kyren, a person who has experienced youth homelessness, said homelessness takes a toll of people’s mental health.

“It affects you because there were moments where I was outside where I couldn’t sleep, I mean I was outside but I couldn’t sleep because I’m homeless, it was for me like a reality check, but what a lot of people don’t understand is we’re doing this alone and we’re in it by ourselves so any little help that you can give, any wisdom, any knowledge, any encouragement, any love, it is really appreciated,” Kyren said.

A candlelight vigil took place followed by activities such as street outreach to help attendees learn about the homeless crisis.