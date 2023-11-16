‘Return it’: SW Houston pastor pleads for return of 2 trailers worth nearly $2.5K

HOUSTON – A southwest Houston church is asking for the public’s help after they say thieves stole two trailers on their property.

The trailers were used by the Inspiration church and their community partner, DJR Mental Health Clinic to provide outreach programs and food drives for needy families.

“We’ve got bicycle pickups, we got turkey pickups, we got Christmas gift pickups, that we are unable to do right now because the trailers have been unfortunately stolen,” said Pastor Carlos Jones II.

Pastor Jones told KPRC 2 that the trailer was carrying three heavy-duty dollies, tents, and several burners for grills.

It estimates their worth to be about $2,500

Jones filed a report with HPD but also had a message for thieves.

“Return it, we won’t press charges,” Jones said.

Anyone with information on the trailers is asked to call HPD and report it.