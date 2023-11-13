60º
1 man transported to hospital after possible road rage shooting on Interstate 610 in SW Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after a possible road rage shooting on Interstate 610 in southwest Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched at about 7:20 a.m. to the shooting at U.S. 59 and Interstate 610 north eastbound.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident on the highway.

A man, who was involved in the shooting, called authorities. He initially refused to be taken to the hospital by EMS, but he was later transported.

Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

