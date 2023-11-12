Man gunned down by 4 others in NW Houston after argument

A man was fatally shot by four other men on Sunday in northwest Houston after an argument, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were called at about 3:49 a.m. after ShotSpotter technology alerted them about a shooting in the 4800 block of West 34th Street.

Police later made it to the scene and found that a victim had been shot in his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the shooting, he had been walking with a woman back to a hotel where they were staying at, and as they were walking, a black sedan approached them, and four men got out.

They all had guns and shot at the man. The group then fled west on West 34th Street. Law enforcement officers are still looking for the suspects.

The woman told police they had gotten into an argument with some men on Saturday, and this case could be tied to that incident.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, and they are still investigating. The names of those involved were not shared.

If you have any information about this shooting, you should call police at 713-308-3600.