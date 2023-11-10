57º
2 men hospitalized in serious condition after SW Houston shooting

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Fuqua Street shooting (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Two men were transported to a hospital and are reportedly in serious condition after a shooting in southwest Houston Friday.

Houston police said they are at the scene in the 2900 block of W. Fuqua.

Officers are currently working to determine the exact location and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

