2 men hospitalized in serious condition after SW Houston shooting

HOUSTON – Two men were transported to a hospital and are reportedly in serious condition after a shooting in southwest Houston Friday.

Houston police said they are at the scene in the 2900 block of W. Fuqua.

Southwest officers are at 2900 W. Fuqua. Two adult male shooting victims transported in serious condition. Officers are working to determine the location and circumstances of the shooting. 202 pic.twitter.com/giAPxnfipL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 10, 2023

Officers are currently working to determine the exact location and circumstances surrounding the shooting.